2022 August 5 16:29

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y to 12.5 million tonnes

Exports rose by 18%, imports – 4.3 times

In January-July 2022, port Kavkaz handled 12.474 million tonnes of cargo (-22%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 27%, year-on-year, to 5.249 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 18% to 1.456 million tonnes, imports – 4.3 times to 145 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic fell by 26% to 5.551 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of grain fell by 26% to 5.928 million tonnes, oil products – by 26%, to 3.772 million tonnes, sulphur – by 89% to 156 thousand tonnes while coal handling rose by 12% to 1.422 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 1% to 74 thousand tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 20%, year-on-year, to 2,089 arrivals and 2,00 departures versus 2,601 arrivals and 2,595 departures in the same period of the previous year.

