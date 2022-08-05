2022 August 5 14:44

NSR development plan foresees completion of sea terminal for Pavlovskoye deposit development in 2025-2026

Image source: Rosatom

The construction of a sea terminal for the development of Pavlovskoye deposit on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago is included into the Northern Sea Route development plan. The terminal for shipment of lead and zinc concentrate will be built in 2025-2026. Financing of those works is to make RUB 3.8 billion including RUB 1.8 billion of non-budget resources. The works are to be conducted through joint efforts of Rosatom, RF Ministry of Transport and Arkhangelsk Region Government, according to Rosatom.

“The construction of a new sea terminal will not only give an impetus to the development of the Pavlovskoye deposit but will also contribute to the development of the lead and zinc center on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago,” says Igor Semyonov, executive Director of PGRK.

The Pavlovskoye Lead and Zinc Deposit is a part of the Bezymyanny ore cluster (Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arkhangelsk Region). The Pavlovskoye deposit is being developed by Rosatom’s First Ore Mining Company (PGRK JSC). It is Russia’s fourth largest lead and zinc deposit.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 34.85 million tonnes.

On 2 August 2022, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. The plan includes over 150 activities including 16 port infrastructure facilities. Total financing nears RUB 1.8 trillion.

