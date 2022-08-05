2022 August 5 13:31

Two new ferries started delivering cargo from the port of Temryuk to the Turkish port of Samsun

Image source: Southern Customs Directorate point expansion is planned to increase its capacity

Two new Ro-Ro ferries, Gulistan U and Firuze G, started delivering cargo to the Turkish port of Samsun in July 2022, according to the Southern Customs Directorate.

Each ferry can carry over 100 vehicles. Every week, the loading complex welcomes two ferries with reefer bogies and trucks delivering international trade cargo between the ports of Russia and Turkey.

From the beginning of the year, the customs point of Temryuk port processed 11 Ro-Ro ferries from Turkey which delivered 17 thousand tonnes of goods (fruit, vegetables, food products, meat, fish, equipment and spare parts).

The range of sea transportation by Ro-Ro ships is to be expanded as well as the check point in order to increase its capacity. The frequency of calls is to make 8-10 ferries per month (up to 500 vehicles). The cargo mix is to be expanded with the cargo turnover to be raised to 8 thousand tonnes.

According to the statement, new logistic routes involving ferries are among the promising solutions aimed at building up foreign trade volumes amid sanctions. Six new Ro-Ro ferries have been launched via checkpoints of Kavkaz and Temryuk through joint efforts.

With the launching of four Ro-Ro ferries in Kavkaz, the number of calls to the port has increased.