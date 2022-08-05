2022 August 5 12:53

Kawasaki receives order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the receipt of an order, via group company Kawasaki Trading Co., Ltd., for one 28 MW steam turbine generator from Ta-Ho Lu-Tsao Environment Co., Ltd., a company founded by Taiwanese waste disposal company Onyx Ta-Ho Environmental Services Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

Ta-Ho Lu-Tsao has operated the Chiayi County Lutsao Refuse Incineration Plant in Taiwan over the 20-year contracted period since the facility’s initial commencement of operations. With an eye to continuing operations over the next two decades, they have decided to carry out major upgrade and renewal work on the facility.

The newly ordered steam turbine generator will play a central role in these facility improvements, aimed at achieving energy savings and reducing CO2 emissions through more effective utilization of heat generated by incineration operations. Kawasaki will ship the steam turbine generator to Taiwan in July 2023, and the start of generator operations is scheduled for December of the same year. Power generated by the system will be used within the facility, with surplus power sold to outside customers.

This latest order is a renewal of a steam turbine generator delivered by Kawasaki in 2001, proposed as a means of achieving even greater energy savings through performance improvements. The order was made possible thanks to high trust in Kawasaki’s steam turbine generator earned through 20 years of problem-free operation, as well as high overall praise for the company’s thoroughgoing after-sales services following delivery of the previous product.

Ever since 1956, when Kawasaki began the manufacture of steam turbines developed in-house for power generation use, the company has responded to the needs of customers all around the world. Kawasaki offers steam turbine generators as well as high-electrical-efficiency gas engines, gas turbines and other products designed around a distributed approach to energy supply, and one of the company's strengths is its ability to offer optimized energy supply systems based on combined-cycle power plants that effectively bring together these various products.

Moving forward, the company will continue its active pursuit of product and technology improvements as well as strengthening plant engineering capabilities in order to further expand its energy-related business on a global scale. Furthermore, Kawasaki will continue to pursue reliable energy supplies, environmental load reductions, and the achievement of low- and zero-carbon societies while striving to precisely address a diverse array of market needs.