2022 August 5 11:42

Railway link with Lugaport terminal opens in the port of Ust-Luga

Traffic of cargo trains to the multipurpose terminal Lugaport in the port of Ust-Luga opened on 5 August 2022 upon completion of the start-up complex at Luzhskaya station’s Generalny park under Phase 1 of approach railways construction, according to Russian Railways OJSC.

The ceremony of dispatching the first train was held via TV Link-up involving RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Russian Railways CEO - Chairman of the Executive Board Oleg Belozerov and Novotrans Group President Konstantin Goncharov.

Vitaly Savelyev emphasized that the terminal launching is the key phase of the large-scale project on the development of Ust-Luga railway hub. “Amid changing logistic chains, the opening of a new terminal in the Gulf of Finland port is the utmost importance. It will let considerably increase the scope of cargo delivered by sea. I would like to emphasize that launching of the terminal is evermore crucial for uninterrupted supply of goods to the Kaliningrad Region residents,” stressed the Minister adding that over 150 km of additional tracks have been built and almost twenty stations have undergone reconstruction with electrification of Gatchina-Luzhskaya section completed.

The project on construction of a railway link with the commercial terminal of Ust-Luga port is being implemented by Russian Railways together with Novotrans. According to Oleg Belozerov the terminal will have a capacity of over 24 million tonnes per year in the future.

Ust-Luga railway hub is among the largest ones in the North-West of Russia. Intense expansion of its capacity is underway with the construction of port stations, terminals and railway approaches. To implement the project on integration of the terminal with the Russian Railways infrastructure, the works on Luzhskaya station’s Generalny park development and comprehensive reconstruction of Mga-Gatchina-Weimarn-Ivangorod have been conducted.

Lugaport terminal in the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) is being constructed by Novotrans under the federal project “Development of Sea Ports”. Phase 1 with annual capacity of 8 million tonnes is scheduled for the end of 2022 with the entire project completion scheduled for 2025.

The terminal is intended for transshipment of bulk, general, grain and food cargo with a total capacity of 24.3 million tons per year. The terminal will be able receive up to 1,100 railway cars per day from the Luzhskaya Generalnaya station. The terminal will handle vessels of the Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize classes.

