2022 August 5 11:20

Kalmar received order from Yilport for a total of 27 new mobile equipment

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a significant order from Yilport Holding Inc. for a total of 27 new Kalmar mobile equipment: 20 Eco reachstackers, four empty container handlers and three forklift trucks, according to the company's release. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q3 2022 order intake with delivery scheduled to start Q3 2022, and final deliveries estimated to take place during Q1 2023. The agreement also includes extended warranty and service contracts for all equipment to be delivered.

Yilport Holding Inc. was established in August 2011 as a subsidiary to consolidate the port and container terminal operations of the Yildirim Group. Today, yilport Holding operates 22 marine ports and terminals globally: five in Turkey, seven in Portugal, two in Spain, two in Sweden and one each in Norway, Malta, Italy, Peru, Ecuador and Guatemala. In addition, Yilport operates five dry terminals in Turkey and one in Sweden.

The Yilport Gebze and Gemport in Turkey will receive altogether four Kalmar Eco reachstackers, one empty container handler and one forklift truck. Gävle Terminal in Sweden will receive six Kalmar Eco reachstackers, one empty container handler and two forklift trucks. The Taranto Terminal in Italy will receive two Kalmar Eco reachstackers. Yilport's operations in Portugal will receive five Eco reachstackers for the Setúbal terminal; one Eco reachstacker and one empty container handler for Liscont terminal; and two Eco reachstackers and one Empty container handler for Sotagus terminal.



Kalmar offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.