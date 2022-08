2022 August 5 10:27

WTI futures show fluctuations below $89 per barrel

Bren futures rose by 0.4%

On 5 August 2022, Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery are showing fluctuations below $89 per barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures are showing fluctuations below $89 per barrel.

WTI futures for September delivery were trading at $88.9 at NYMEX, up 0.4%.

Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.4% higher at $94.4 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Stabilization of oil prices should be attributed to limited spare production capacity.