2022 August 5 11:08

Austal Australia delivers 2nd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to the Royal Australian Navy

Austal Australia has delivered the second of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) to the Royal Australian Navy, according to the company's release.



The 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boat is the second of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy. The first Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat, ADV Cape Otway, was delivered in March 2022, following approximately 18 months construction. The six remaining vessels are in various stages of production at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard and deliveries are scheduled progressively through to 2024.

With greater capability than the benchmark Cape-class Patrol Boats, the Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea.

The Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project (SEA1445-1) is employing approximately 400 people directly in Western Australia and engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 21 Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 15 vessels to date.



