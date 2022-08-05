  • Home
  • News
  • ICTSI net income up 50% to US$294.5mln in H1 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 5 09:28

    ICTSI net income up 50% to US$294.5mln in H1 2022

    International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first half of 2022 posting revenue from its global port operations of US$1.06 billion, an increase of 20 percent from the US$882.6 million reported for the first six months of 2021; Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of US$672.1 million, 26 percent higher than the US$532.5 million generated the same period last year; and net income attributable to equity holders of US$294.5 million, 50 percent more than the US$196.7 million earned in the first half of 2021 primarily due to higher operating income; higher net foreign exchange gain, increase in equity share in net profit of joint ventures; and strong contribution of new terminals; partially tapered by increase in depreciation and amortization, and interest on loans, concession rights payables and lease liabilities.

    Equity share in net profit of joint ventures increased in the first half of 2022 by 308 percent to US$3.0 million from US$742 thousand for the same period in 2021 due to the company’s share in higher net earnings in Manila North Harbour Port, Inc. (MNHPI) and lower net loss in Sociedad Puerto Industrial Aguadulce S.A. (SPIA). Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2022 surged 68% to US$0.135 compared to US$0.081 in the same period in 2021 due to higher net income and lower cumulative distributions to holders of perpetual capital securities.
     
    For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue from global port operations increased 20 percent from US$447.0 million to US$534.6 million; EBITDA was 25 percent higher at US$334.3 million from US$267.7 million; and net income attributable to equity holders was at US$152.2 million, 43 percent more than the US$106.6 million in the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was 57 percent higher at US$0.070 compared to US$0.045 in the same period in 2021.
     
    ICTSI handled consolidated volume of 5,752,582 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first six months of 2022, five percent more compared to the 5,459,523 TEUs handled in the same period in 2021 primarily due to volume growth and general improvement in trade activities as economies continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions; and new shipping lines and services at certain terminals. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total consolidated throughput was six percent higher at 2,919,581 TEUs compared to 2,751,731 TEUs in 2021.
     
    Gross revenues from the company’s global port operations for the first half of 2022 increased by 20 percent to US$1,062.9 million compared to the US$882.6 million reported in the same period in 2021 mainly due to volume growth at most terminals; favorable container mix; tariff adjustments at certain terminals; new contracts with shipping lines and services; higher revenues from ancillary services, and contribution of new terminals Manila Harbor Center Port Services, Inc. (MHCPSI) in the Philippines, International Container Terminal Services Nigeria Ltd. (ICTSNL) in Nigeria and IRB Logistica in Brazil; partially tapered by decline in trade activities and unfavorable impact of foreign exchange at certain terminals. Excluding the contribution of the new terminals in Philippines, Nigeria and Brazil, consolidated gross revenues from its global port operations would have increased by 17 percent in the first half of 2022. For the second quarter of 2022, gross revenues increased 20 percent from US$447.0 million to US$534.6 million.
     
    Consolidated cash operating expenses in the first six months of 2022 was 14 percent higher at US$283.9 million compared to US$248.2 million in 2021. The increase in cash operating expenses was mainly due to additional cost associated with the new terminals in Philippines, Nigeria and Brazil; higher equipment and facilities-related expenses resulting from increase in prices and consumption of fuel and power driven by volume growth; higher contracted services and overtime as a result of volume increase at certain terminals; government-mandated and contracted salary adjustments; and unfavorable foreign exchange effect of BRL-based expenses at ICTSI Rio and Tecon Suape S.A. (TSSA) in Brazil. This was partially tapered by continuous cost optimization measures and favorable foreign exchange effect mainly of Philippine Peso (PHP)-, Australian Dollars (AUD)-, Pakistani Rupee (PKR)-, and Polish Zloty (PLN)- based expenses at Philippine terminals, Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) in Melbourne, Australia, Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) in Karachi, Pakistan, and Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) in Gdynia, Poland, respectively. Excluding the cost associated with the new terminals, consolidated cash operating expenses would have increased by 11 percent.
     
    Consolidated EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 increased 26 percent to US$672.1 million from US$532.5 million in 2021 mainly due to higher revenues from its global port operations, partially tapered by the increase in cash operating expenses. Consequently, EBITDA margin increased to 63 percent in the first half of 2022 from 60 percent in 2021.
     
    Consolidated financing charges and other expenses increased 30 percent to US$88.9 million for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 from US$68.6 million in 2021 mainly due to higher interest and financing charges on borrowings primarily due to the issuance of US$300 million senior notes in November 2021 which funded the redemption of US$183.8 million worth of 5.875 percent and US$85.2 million of 4.875 percent senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities with call dates in 2022 and 2024, respectively; the consolidation of the outstanding loan of the Company’s new terminal in the Philippines; and higher COVID-19 related expenses.
     
    Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized borrowing costs, amounted to US$231.3 million for the first six months of 2022. These were mainly for ongoing expansion projects at Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in the Philippines, VICT in Melbourne, Australia, ICTSI DR Congo S.A. (IDRC) in Matadi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Contecon Manzanillo S.A. de C.V. (CMSA) in Manzanillo, Mexico, and the acquisition of land in the Philippines and in Brazil for new projects. The Group’s capital expenditure budget for 2022 is approximately US$330.0 million. This will be utilized mainly for the payment of the concession extension upfront fees at Madagascar International Container Terminal Services Ltd. (MICTSL); ongoing expansion at the Company’s terminals in Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, Mexico and Philippines; equipment acquisitions and upgrades; and for various maintenance requirements.
     
    ICTSI is the global developer, manager and operator of container terminals in the 50.0 thousand to 3.5 million TEU/year range. ICTSI operates in six continents and continues to pursue container terminal opportunities around the world.

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 5

15:24 Yang Ming names new 11,000 TEU vessel, ‘YM Throne’
15:06 Shipping faces investment obstacles in low-carbon marine fuels - S&P Global
14:44 NSR development plan foresees completion of sea terminal for Pavlovskoye deposit development in 2025-2026
14:02 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
13:31 Two new ferries started delivering cargo from the port of Temryuk to the Turkish port of Samsun
13:12 Wilhelmsen joins industry partners to launch innovation competition to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
12:53 Kawasaki receives order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan
12:20 Tokyo MoU and Paris MoU launch joint concentrated inspection campaign ON STCW
12:06 Russia orders to set up new operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project in three days - S&P Global
11:42 Railway link with Lugaport terminal opens in the port of Ust-Luga
11:20 Kalmar received order from Yilport for a total of 27 new mobile equipment
11:08 Austal Australia delivers 2nd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to the Royal Australian Navy
10:27 WTI futures show fluctuations below $89 per barrel
10:06 Sinopec Fuel Oil remains China's top bunker supplier - S&P Global
09:45 Draft law on NSR passage regulations for foreign warships submitted to RF State Duma
09:28 ICTSI net income up 50% to US$294.5mln in H1 2022
09:07 CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue to decline on Aug 05
08:18 ABS publishes industry leading metadata best practices to support marine and offshore operations
06:34 Russia's Gazprom says other Nord Stream gas turbines also face sanctions block - S&P Global

2022 August 4

18:30 Naval Architect selected for UC San Diego’s new California coastal hybrid-hydrogen research vessel
18:04 International Chamber of Commerce calls for cautious optimism as markets begin to stabilise
17:51 Port of Riga expects record number of cruise ship calls during 2022 cruise season
17:48 DP World Southampton connects UK and central America with major new reefer service
17:26 Khersones sailing boat accepts on board more than 100 cadets for the second shift
17:02 Russia finds a new route to oil market via Egypt’s El Hamra oil terminal - Bloomberg
16:48 NSR development plan foresees annual cargo traffic of 220 million tonnes in 2035
16:45 Korea and China compete in the methanol-powered ship market - BusinessKorea
16:24 31 million tonnes of green methanol necessary to replace diesel fuel of North American fleet - The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition
16:12 WinGD’s most powerful engine passes upgrade Type Approval Test
16:00 Crude oil from the field is being received in a reduced mode at the CPC pipeline system
15:37 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 7M’2022 fell by 51% YoY to 2.25 million tonnes
15:13 NYK to participate in off-grid tidal energy demonstration in Singapore
14:46 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 31, 2022
14:42 Xeneta issues real-time ocean freight update
14:25 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches first non-self-propelled barge built for Norilsk Nickel
14:02 Sinopec Capital and Johnson Matthey explore strategic collaboration across decarbonisation and hydrogen technologies
13:41 Shipping industry continues introducing LNG as key alternative fuel for new ships
13:22 Schedule reliability improves to 40% in June 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
12:52 Four companies launch study on application of aerospace engineering technology to wind-powered vessels
12:34 Oboronlogistics reports growing traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line
12:15 UN Global Crisis Response Group calls for windfall tax for the largest oil and gas companies to support to most vulnerable and transition to renewables
11:25 RF Government approves plan for NSR development until 2035
11:03 Piraeus Container Terminal becomes certified member of CSR HELLAS
10:41 The ECO Adriatica enters the Grimaldi fleet
10:18 Sovcomflot noteholders’ meeting approved introducing alternative payment arrangements designed to reinstate coupon payments
10:14 StormGeo expands with bunker procurement optimization through the acquisition of BunkerMetric
09:39 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a steep fall previously
09:21 Oil-producing countries approved boosting of crude oil production in September by 100,000 barrels a day
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 04

2022 August 3

18:36 DSME unionists opposed to divide and sell - BusinessKorea
18:06 AD Ports Group and Hutchison Ports ink MoU to form partnership
17:52 Delivery of dredgers being built by Lotos for Rosmorrechflot can be postponed to 2023
17:26 Saipem awarded a new offshore E&C contract in Italy worth approximately 300 million Euro
17:06 Marubeni Corporation participates in the Blue Visby Consortium
16:54 Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways to raise by 69.5 million tonnes by 2030
16:31 Port of Newcastle receives new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
16:09 Maersk CEO says US economy to outperform Europe on consumption - Bloomberg
16:05 Length of Russia’s inland water ways to be cut by 1,000 km from 2023
15:03 MPA completes its investigations into bunker fuel contamination in Singapore port