CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience

  • 2022 August 5 09:07

    WiseTech Global, provider of world-leading logistics execution solutions, has partnered with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a leading global container liner shipping company, to improve customer experience through a direct data connection between their systems.

    Removing the limitations of using a third-party connection, CargoWise is broadening the scope of connectivity customers can access while on the platform, enabling both freight forwarders and carriers to exchange relationship-specific information that helps with process automation, reporting and visibility.

    Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is the global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience.

