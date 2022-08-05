2022 August 5 09:07

CargoWise and ZIM connect to improve customer experience

WiseTech Global, provider of world-leading logistics execution solutions, has partnered with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a leading global container liner shipping company, to improve customer experience through a direct data connection between their systems.

Removing the limitations of using a third-party connection, CargoWise is broadening the scope of connectivity customers can access while on the platform, enabling both freight forwarders and carriers to exchange relationship-specific information that helps with process automation, reporting and visibility.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is the global container liner shipping company with established operations in 100+ countries serving more than 25,000 customers in over 300 global ports. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience.