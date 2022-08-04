2022 August 4 16:48

NSR development plan foresees annual cargo traffic of 220 million tonnes in 2035

Annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to make 80 million in 2024, 150 million tonnes in 2030 and 220 million tonnes in 2035, according to the targets set by the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. Annual contribution of Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project starting from 2030 is estimated at 100 million tonnes.

The annex to the document specifies that the cargo traffic forecast is subject to clarification basing on implementation of clause 1.1.1 of the plan, namely “Signing of an ag aimed at establishment of mutual obligations related to the annual cargo flow”. A report on this clause is to be submitted to RF by 1 October 2022. The responsibility is assigned to the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Rosatom, NOVATEK, Rosneft, Gazprom Neft Norilsk Nickel, Severnaya Zvezda and GDK Baimskaya.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier said that cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route would reach 200 million tonnes by 2030 with the GDP growth from the procedure implementation to make about RUB 30 trillion by 2030.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 34.85 million tonnes.

On 2 August 2022, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. Total financing nears RUB 1.8 trillion

