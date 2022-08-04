2022 August 4 15:37

Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 7M’2022 fell by 51% YoY to 2.25 million tonnes

In January-July 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways totaled 2,255 million tonnes, down 51% versus the result of the same period in 2021, according to Azov-Don Basin Administration.

Turnover of transit cargo dropped by 54%, year-on-year, to 1.790 million tonnes, internal turnover – by 36%, to 465 thousand tonnes.

As of August 1, the flow of vessels within the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW totaled 1,630 ships and ATB units including 74 vessels and units moving downwards and 846 vessels and units moving upwards. In the same period of the previous year: 2,862 vessels including 1,472 moving downwards and 1,390 moving upwards. Thus, the flow of vessels has reduced by 43%.

In July 2022, cargo turnover in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways dropped by 38%, year-on-year, to 848 thousand tonnes including wheat (26.2%), heavy fuel oil (16.3%) and vacuum gasoil (25.4%). Transit cargo flow fell by 3%, to 700 thousand tonnes, internal turnover – by 37% to 148 thousand tonnes.

The flow of vessels in July totaled 586 ships and ATB units including 312 vessels and units moving downwards and 274 vessels and units moving downwards) versus 773 vessels (407+ 366, accordingly).

The Federal Azov-Don Basin Administration is responsible for management and control of inland waterways of the Don River from the lower access channel of Lock No 15 (Tsimlyansk Reservoir) to the village of Aksai (the 3121-km stretch of the Don), except for Nikolayevsky and the Konstantinovsky hydroengineering facilities, and the tributaries of the Don River, Seversky Donets (from Krasny farm to the mouth) and the Manych River (from the Novo-Manychskaya Dam to the mouth). The total length of the Azov-Don Basin Administration managed inland waterways reaches 691.3 km.

