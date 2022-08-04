2022 August 4 14:02

Sinopec Capital and Johnson Matthey explore strategic collaboration across decarbonisation and hydrogen technologies

On 2nd August 2022, A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Sinopec Capital and Johnson Matthey China signals the start of active dialogues to explore joint possibilities across green and blue hydrogen, fuel cells, decarbonisation technologies and circular economy business in China, according to Johnson Matthey's release.



Sinopec is the largest oil and petrochemical products supplier and the second largest oil and gas producer in China. It is also the largest refining company and the second largest chemical company in the world. Sinopec Capital is a fully owned subsidiary of Sinopec Group launched in 2018 with RMB10bn initial paid-in registered capital.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies that enable a cleaner and healthier world. Its technologies have a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, energy, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. It is a world leading hydrogen technologies player, with technologies supporting the development and production of green and blue hydrogen and fuel cells.