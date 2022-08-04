2022 August 4 13:22

Schedule reliability improves to 40% in June 2022 - Sea-Intelligence

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 131 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including June 2022. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

Global schedule reliability seems to have broken the trend seen since the start of this year, with schedule reliability increasing by 3.6 percentage points in June 2022 to 40.0%. This also marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that schedule reliability improved Y/Y. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has been dropping sharply so far this year but remained unchanged M/M at 6.24 days in June. The delay figure is now firmly below the 7-day mark, and an improvement over the respective 2021 figure.

With schedule reliability of 49.5%, Maersk was the most reliable carrier in June 2022, followed by Hamburg Süd with 41.4%. There were 10 carriers with schedule reliability of 30%-40% and only two with schedule reliability of 20%-30%. In June 2022, once again, a lot of the carriers were very close to each other in terms of schedule reliability, with 10 carriers within 7 percentage points of each other. Wan Hai had the lowest schedule reliability in June 2022 of 24.8%. On a Y/Y level, nine of the top-14 carriers recorded an improvement in schedule reliability in June 2022, with Evergreen recording the only double-digit improvement of 16.2 percentage points.