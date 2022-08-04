2022 August 4 09:39

Crude oil futures are slightly down after a steep fall previously

Oil prices fell by 0.07%-0.09%

On 4 August 2022, 09:08 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.09% lower at $96.69 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.07% to $90.61 a barrel.

Global oil prices demonstrated a slight increase in the morning on August 4 after a steep fall at the previous session caused by information about the growth of US reserves last week. Then a decline began.

The OPEC+ meeting on August 3 approved a resolution to boost crude oil production in September by a further 100,000 barrels a day.