  MABUX: Still no firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 04
  • 2022 August 4 08:57

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on August 03:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 601.86 (+1.12)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 877.01 (-5.94)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1165.25 (-7.14)

    As of August 03, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $90 (minus $85 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $96 (minus $103 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $136 (minus $128 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $55 (plus $48 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel changes irregularly in a range of plus/minus 5-8 points on August 03.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on August 03 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $34 (no change), in Singapore by plus $113 (plus $136 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $149 (plus $134 the day before), in Houston - plus $85 (plus $93 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased for two selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level decreased by 23 points on August 03.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on August 03: in Rotterdam – by plus $17 (minus $17 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $1243 (plus $189 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $64 (plus $91 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Singapore - by minus $27 (minus $48 the day before). MDI index for MGO also increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level increased by 54 points.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate continue irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 15-25 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may fall by 20-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 10-20 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

2022 August 4

2022 August 3

18:36 DSME unionists opposed to divide and sell - BusinessKorea
18:06 AD Ports Group and Hutchison Ports ink MoU to form partnership
17:52 Delivery of dredgers being built by Lotos for Rosmorrechflot can be postponed to 2023
17:26 Saipem awarded a new offshore E&C contract in Italy worth approximately 300 million Euro
17:06 Marubeni Corporation participates in the Blue Visby Consortium
16:54 Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways to raise by 69.5 million tonnes by 2030
16:31 Port of Newcastle receives new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
16:09 Maersk CEO says US economy to outperform Europe on consumption - Bloomberg
16:05 Length of Russia’s inland water ways to be cut by 1,000 km from 2023
15:03 MPA completes its investigations into bunker fuel contamination in Singapore port
14:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
14:13 Tallink Grupp reports highest number of passengers carried in a month in nearly three years
13:38 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch in 7M’22 fell by 4.1% to 58 million tonnes
13:13 TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair join forces to bid for Mediterranean tender
12:11 The Port of Mackay has celebrated a new trade record for 2021/22
11:56 Electrification of the Port of Helsinki’s vehicle fleet continues
11:20 Keppel O&M partners M1 to implement Southeast Asia’s first maritime 5G AR/VR smart glasses solution
11:05 KNOT's first LNG dual fuel shuttle tanker delivered
10:44 A.P. Moller - Maersk posts record results for Q2 2022
10:20 MOL starts joint study on ship fuel with National Institute for Environmental Studies
10:18 Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 4.5 million tonnes
09:57 Crude oil futures show slight decrease in expectation of OPEC+ meeting results
09:35 GTT signs a contract for its "smart shipping" solutions with Antartica21
09:16 Value of 5 year old Aframax exceeds newbuilding prices seen in early 2021 - Gibson Shipbrokers
08:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Aug 03

2022 August 2

18:12 G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative issued a statement about energy security and resilience
17:52 Port of Amsterdam becomes member of Round Table on Responsible Soy
17:39 Xclusiv Shipbrokers expects the rates for Black Sea routes to increase
17:22 Port of Southampton completes shore power commissioning of Sky Princess
17:06 New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia
17:05 A.P. Moller - Maersk publishes trading update for Q2 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
16:44 Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders
16:22 Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021
16:04 MOL establishes 'MOL Group anti-corruption policy'
15:45 ASCO carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in H1’22 versus 1.9 million tonnes in January-December 2021
15:23 Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West
15:04 Reygar and Cedar Marine collaborate to deliver carbon reduction for fleet operators
14:53 Petronas signs MoU with six South Korean companies to explore opportunities in CCS value chain
14:23 Ports of Singapore and Rotterdam to establish world’s longest Green and Digital Corridor
14:08 East Mining Company reports completion of main coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port at 70%
13:30 Carnival Cruise Line welcomes three million guests since July 2021 restart
13:16 NUTEP container terminal proceeds with transition to domestic software
13:02 RINA and TRUApp Energy sign a Memorandum of Understanding
12:30 The Port of Barcelona breaks the record for total traffic in the first half of the year with 36.3 million tonnes
12:15 MYCRANE adds new crane types to enter short-term rental market
11:49 ASCO and EBRD are in talks on a loan — Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy
11:27 Inchcape appointed exclusive port agents for Superyachts at Old Doha Port
11:03 GTLK delivers the second Valdai hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships
10:30 IMO welcomes first ship departure under Black Sea Grain Initiative
10:24 NYK participates in marine biofuel data collection and analysis project
09:57 Inchcape Shipping Services acquires Kennedy Hunter NV port agency in Belgium
09:48 MABUX: Sharp downward changes to prevail on Global bunker market on Aug. 02
09:29 Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established in Russia
09:12 Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a plunge yesterday

2022 August 1

18:30 The US Federal Maritime Commission represents new structure
18:07 Mitsui signs turbocharger agreement for TCT series
17:44 Expenses of Finnish companies caused by withdrawal from Russia estimated at EUR 3.5 billion — Trade Representation of RF in Finland
17:30 V.Group welcomes three new LNG dual fuel VLCC vessels
17:03 RF Government should focus on meeting domestic demand for metal products – Vladimir Putin