2022 August 4 08:57

MABUX: Still no firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug 04

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on August 03:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 601.86 (+1.12)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 877.01 (-5.94)

MGO - USD/MT – 1165.25 (-7.14)



As of August 03, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $90 (minus $85 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $96 (minus $103 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $136 (minus $128 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $55 (plus $48 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel changes irregularly in a range of plus/minus 5-8 points on August 03.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on August 03 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $34 (no change), in Singapore by plus $113 (plus $136 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $149 (plus $134 the day before), in Houston - plus $85 (plus $93 the day before). MDI for VLSFO decreased for two selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore, where the overcharge level decreased by 23 points on August 03.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overvalued in three out of four selected ports on August 03: in Rotterdam – by plus $17 (minus $17 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $1243 (plus $189 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $64 (plus $91 the day before). This fuel grade remained undervalued in Singapore - by minus $27 (minus $48 the day before). MDI index for MGO also increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Fujairah, where the overcharge level increased by 54 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate continue irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may decrease by 15-25 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may fall by 20-35 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com