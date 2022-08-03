2022 August 3 17:52

Delivery of dredgers being built by Lotos for Rosmorrechflot can be postponed to 2023

Self-propelled dredgers of Project 93.159 being built by the Arkhangelsk Region based Lotos Shipyard can be delivered in early 2023 instead of 2022 as scheduled earlier, Andrey Lukin, Head of IWW and HES Department of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the conference “Ensuring safe navigation and up-to-date methods of RF IWW operation” held in Khanty-Mansyisk.

“IHS dredgers of Dutch production which were planned as a replacement are slightly stuck. The first two ships were planned for completion and delivery this year but it can be postponed for the beginning of the next year. The rest (of the ships ‒ Ed.) are on hold,” he emphasized.

When speaking at the 3rd International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow in 2020, Alexander Poshivay, Acting Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) said that the Agency was set to have a series of 20 self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers built at Astrakhan Region based Lotos Shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation). The first 4 dredgers of the series designed together with Royal IHS were to be built by 2022, with the second phase (16 units) to be completed by 2030. The construction is financed under the leasing programme of STLC at an annual rate of 2.5% for 15 years. The lessees are Rosmorrechflot's Basin Administrations. The cost of one dredger is about RUB 1 billion.

Lotos Shipyard (Southern Centre of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, part of USC) is currently building four dredgers of Projects 93.159 and 93.159.1. The order for four self-propelled bucket-wheel and cutterhead dredgers was placed with the shipyard by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK). The engineering design was developed by Royal IHC. The first of the four self-propelled dredgers was launched on 5 July 2022.

The 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” will be held on 15-16 February 2023.

