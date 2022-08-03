2022 August 3 16:54

Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways to raise by 69.5 million tonnes by 2030

In 2021, IWW throughput rose by 1.3% to 110.5 million tonnes

Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways is to show a year-to-date total increase by 47.8 million tonnes in the period through 2025 and by 69.5 million tonnes in 2025-2030, Andrey Lukin, Head of IWW and HES Department of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), said at the conference “Ensuring safe navigation and up-to-date methods of RF IWW operation” held in Khanty-Mansyisk.

“The core network of inland water ways complying with the transport fleet requirements accounts for 66.9% of the total length. In 2025, it is to reach 84.1% and in 2030 ‒ 100%,” emphasized Andrey Lukin when presenting the targets of Russia’s transport strategy in the part of sea and inland water transport development.

As part of the programme on co-financing of expenses on maintenance of IWW fairways and infrastructure in 2022, Rosmorrechflot is going to sign 11 agreements with the RF constituent entities. Some of them have already been signed: with the Altai Territory – for RUB 36.7 million, with the Yamal Nenets Autonomous Region ‒ for RUB 62.8 million, with the Khanty-Mansyisk Autonomous Region ‒ for RUB 88.2 million.

According to Rosmorrechflot’s presentation, IWW throughput in 2021 totaled 110.5 million tonnes, up 1.3%, year-on-year. In 2022, cargo traffic is expected to grow by over 2%, according to earlier reports of Zakhary Dzhioyev, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot.

