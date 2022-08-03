2022 August 3 18:06

AD Ports Group and Hutchison Ports ink MoU to form partnership

AD Ports Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hutchison Ports, the world’s leading port investor, developer and operator, according to the company's release.

As per the MoU, AD Ports and Hutchison Ports will identify joint investment and business opportunities related to feedering, logistics, and port activities across the GCC, Africa, and Asia.

Additionally, the two organisations will form a partnership to operate within Tanzania, where they will work closely together to explore opportunities to further enhance the capabilities and market competitiveness of port operations across the East African country, including Dar Es Salaam Port.

Potential areas of focus include improving servicing to several of Tanzania’s landlocked remote areas and neighbouring countries, cultivating more cargo sources, and the enhancement of existing supporting logistics and cargo processing facilities.



