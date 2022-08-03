2022 August 3 17:26

Saipem awarded a new offshore E&C contract in Italy worth approximately 300 million Euro

Saipem has been awarded an offshore E&C contract by Enimed, a subsidiary of Eni S.p.A., for the Transportation and Installation of an offshore gas pipeline connecting the four wells of Argo and Cassiopea Fields to the Sicilian coast (Italy), worth approximately 300 million Euro, according to the company's release.

With a length of 60 km and a maximum water depth of 660 mt, the 14” gas pipeline will be installed by Castorone and Castoro 10, both globally recognized as first class pipelay vessels. Moreover Saipem 3000 vessel will install umbilicals connecting Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso Platform.

The Cassiopea project represents a strategic and complementary infrastructure in the frame of the Italian gas supply, which has been recently affected by the geo-political scenario, setting Saipem as one of the main Contractors able to effectively support clients and to provide tangible solution to the current energy crisis.



Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering platform for the design, construction and operation of safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants.