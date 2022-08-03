2022 August 3 16:31

Port of Newcastle receives new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes

The German-built LHM 550 cranes sailed into Newcastle Harbour this morning onboard general cargo ship UHL Fighter, after leaving the Port of Rostock in late June, according to the company's release.

Port of Newcastle CEO Craig Carmody said the $28.4-million investment marks a significant increase in container handling capabilities at the Port’s versatile Mayfield 4 berth.

The 550 tonne Liebherr mobile harbour cranes feature the latest lift assistance systems for safer lifts and can handle a diverse mix of project cargo, including wind turbines, timber, steel coils, transformers and mining equipment.

They also have the capability to work in tandem for heavy lifts and lift two 20ft or one 40ft container in a single move.

Port of Newcastle’s mobile harbour cranes will undergo testing over the coming month and are expected to begin operations in September.