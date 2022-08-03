2022 August 3 14:13

Tallink Grupp reports highest number of passengers carried in a month in nearly three years

Tallink Grupp has today published the passenger and cargo statistics for July 2022, revealing the highest number of passengers carried in one month since August 2019, according to the company's release. The group has announced carrying a total of 897 828 passengers in July this year, which is the highest number of passengers carried in a month by the company since August 2019 and also a 102.2% increase on the same month last year (444 112 passengers carried in July 2021).

The number of cargo units carried in July 2022 increased by 17.8% to 32 700 units (27 766 in July 2021) and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 46.6% to 127 039 vehicles in the same comparison (86 665 passenger vehicles in July 2021).

The biggest increase in passenger numbers is evident on the Finland-Sweden routes with passenger numbers increasing by 141.9% in July 2022 compared to last year, but steady growth is also visible on the company’s other routes between Estonia and Finland and Estonia and Sweden. The growth is partly attributable to more vessels being operated on the routes for the whole month as compared to the same period in 2021, but partly also to increased traveller confidence following the lifting of the last COVID restrictions in spring 2022 and the COVID situation stabilising in all key home markets.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 14 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.