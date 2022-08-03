  • Home
    Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch in 7M’22 fell by 4.1% to 58 million tonnes

    Image source: Oktyabrskaya Branch of RZD
    In June, it fell by 5.6%

    In January-June 2022, Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch loaded 58 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.1%, year-on-year, according to the company.

    In the reported period, loading of fertilizers totaled 14.3 million tonnes (+15%); construction cargo – 14 million tonnes (-5.7%); crude oil and oil products – 6.1 million tonnes (+0.1%); industrial feedstock – 1.4 million tonnes (+7.4%); ferrous metal scrap – 407.7 thousand tonnes (up almost 1.8 times); ferrous metal – 402.6 thousand tonnes (up 1.4 times); nonferrous ores -  153.8 thousand tonnes (+18.4%).

    From the beginning of 2022, freight turnover fell by 2%, year-on-year, to 102.2 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 131.4 billion ton-km (-1.3%).

    In July, loading totaled 8.9 million tonnes (-5.6%, year-on-year). Freight turnover in July 2022 - 14.8 billion ton-km (-1.1%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run - 19 billion ton-km (+0.3%).

