2022 August 3 12:11

The Port of Mackay has celebrated a new trade record for 2021/22, weathering supply chain disruptions and the pandemic, according to the company's release.

The news was announced Wednesday 3 August by Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick in Mackay.

The Port of Mackay recorded 3.6 million throughput tonnes, breaking the 2012-13 record of 3.3 million tonnes and a 12.7 per cent increase on the previous year (2021/22: 3.6 million tonnes; 2020/21: 3.2 million tonnes).

North Queensland Bulk Ports CEO Nicolas Fertin said the record year was built on a combination of high sugar and grain exports and strong fuel trade.



Mr Fertin said the resilience of NQBP’s overall trade over the past 12 months, demonstrated the criticality of Queensland trades to the overseas food, steel and power industries.

NQBP is a Queensland Government-owned corporation also responsible for the strategic ports of Abbot Point, Hay Point and Weipa in far north Queensland. NQBP throughput figures.