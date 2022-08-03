2022 August 3 11:05

KNOT's first LNG dual fuel shuttle tanker delivered

A dual-fuel LNG (liquefied natural gas) shuttle tanker ordered by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS,2 which is an affiliate of NYK, was delivered on August 2 at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. The vessel has been named “Frida Knutsen”, according to the company's release.

The shuttle tanker will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi S.p.A (ENI), and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

The vessel will be KNOT's first dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG. It will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally friendly than conventional oil-fuel, and will be equipped with a VOC recovery system and an energy storage system, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March this year, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.



Vessel Particulars

Length overall: 277.54 meters

Breadth: 46 meters

Gross tonnage: 85504 tons

Shipbuilder: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Flag: Norwegian International Ship Register