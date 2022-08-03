2022 August 3 10:44

A.P. Moller - Maersk posts record results for Q2 2022

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) delivered record results in Q2 2022, according to the company's release. Revenue increased by 52pct. and earnings more than doubled compared to same quarter last year. Results were driven by continued exceptional market conditions and sustained momentum from the strategic transformation focused on integrated logistics. Based on the strong performance in first half of 2022, Maersk has upgraded its guidance for the full year 2022 and increased the current share buyback programme.



In Q2, revenue grew to USD 21.7bn, EBITDA and EBIT increased to USD 10.3bn and USD 9.0bn respectively, and free cash flow rose to USD 6.8bn. The Q2 net result came in at USD 8.6bn and USD 15.4bn for the first half of the year. Return on invested capital (ROIC) was at 62.5 pct. for the past 12 months.

The result was driven by strong contract rates in Ocean, rapid profitable growth in Logistics and continued solid performance in Terminals. Volumes in Ocean were softer as congestion continued and the situation in Ukraine weighed on consumer confidence, particularly in Europe. However, in Logistics, organic revenue grew of 36pct., notching up the 6th quarter in a row of more than 30pct. organic growth.



In Ocean, revenue grew to USD 17.4bn and EBIT increased to USD 8.5bn over the second quarter. The higher freight rates were partly offset by 7.4pct. lower volumes and by higher fuel, handling, and network costs. Although spot rates have softened from their peak earlier in the year, the company continued to sign contracts at rates above previous year levels given strong demand and continuing global supply chain congestion.

During Q2, Maersk maintained its strong momentum in bringing integrated logistics solutions to customers. For the quarter, revenue in Logistics grew 61pct. to USD 3.5bn and EBIT increased to USD 234m mainly due to higher volumes from new customer wins and increased spending from existing customers. Maersk continued to invest in its logistics portfolio and capabilities; in Q2 the acquisitions of logistics specialist, Pilot Freight Services and the global air freight expert, Senator International were completed, and Maersk further strengthened its air freight offering by launching Maersk Air Cargo.

In Terminals, revenue grew to USD 1.1bn and EBIT increased to USD 316m, mainly driven by strong import demand in the United States and above market growth in Asia as well as higher storage income, which was however partly offset by higher costs.



As announced in a trading update August 2, for the full year 2022 Maersk anticipates an underlying EBITDA of around 37bn, an underlying EBIT of around 31bn and a free cash flow above USD 24bn. This is based on the strong performance in first half of 2022, and a gradual normalisation in Ocean taking place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Based on the improved guidance, the Board of Directors has decided to increase the current share buyback programme by USD 500m annually from USD 2.5bn to USD 3.0bn for the years 2022-2025.



Financial performance for A.P. Moller - Maersk for 2022 depends on several factors and is subject to uncertainities related to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19, bunker fuel prices and freight rates, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs around 95,000 people.