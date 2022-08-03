  • Home
  • News
  • A.P. Moller - Maersk posts record results for Q2 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 3 10:44

    A.P. Moller - Maersk posts record results for Q2 2022

    A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) delivered record results in Q2 2022, according to the company's release. Revenue increased by 52pct. and earnings more than doubled compared to same quarter last year. Results were driven by continued exceptional market conditions and sustained momentum from the strategic transformation focused on integrated logistics. Based on the strong performance in first half of 2022, Maersk has upgraded its guidance for the full year 2022 and increased the current share buyback programme.

    In Q2, revenue grew to USD 21.7bn, EBITDA and EBIT increased to USD 10.3bn and USD 9.0bn respectively, and free cash flow rose to USD 6.8bn. The Q2 net result came in at USD 8.6bn and USD 15.4bn for the first half of the year. Return on invested capital (ROIC) was at 62.5 pct. for the past 12 months.

    The result was driven by strong contract rates in Ocean, rapid profitable growth in Logistics and continued solid performance in Terminals. Volumes in Ocean were softer as congestion continued and the situation in Ukraine weighed on consumer confidence, particularly in Europe. However, in Logistics, organic revenue grew of 36pct., notching up the 6th quarter in a row of more than 30pct. organic growth.

    In Ocean, revenue grew to USD 17.4bn and EBIT increased to USD 8.5bn over the second quarter. The higher freight rates were partly offset by 7.4pct. lower volumes and by higher fuel, handling, and network costs. Although spot rates have softened from their peak earlier in the year, the company continued to sign contracts at rates above previous year levels given strong demand and continuing global supply chain congestion.

    During Q2, Maersk maintained its strong momentum in bringing integrated logistics solutions to customers. For the quarter, revenue in Logistics grew 61pct. to USD 3.5bn and EBIT increased to USD 234m mainly due to higher volumes from new customer wins and increased spending from existing customers. Maersk continued to invest in its logistics portfolio and capabilities; in Q2 the acquisitions of logistics specialist, Pilot Freight Services and the global air freight expert, Senator International were completed, and Maersk further strengthened its air freight offering by launching Maersk Air Cargo.

    In Terminals, revenue grew to USD 1.1bn and EBIT increased to USD 316m, mainly driven by strong import demand in the United States and above market growth in Asia as well as higher storage income, which was however partly offset by higher costs.

    As announced in a trading update August 2, for the full year 2022 Maersk anticipates an underlying EBITDA of around 37bn, an underlying EBIT of around 31bn and a free cash flow above USD 24bn. This is based on the strong performance in first half of 2022, and a gradual normalisation in Ocean taking place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Based on the improved guidance, the Board of Directors has decided to increase the current share buyback programme by USD 500m annually from USD 2.5bn to USD 3.0bn for the years 2022-2025.

    Financial performance for A.P. Moller - Maersk for 2022 depends on several factors and is subject to uncertainities related to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19, bunker fuel prices and freight rates, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

    A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs around 95,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: Maersk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 3

18:06 AD Ports Group and Hutchison Ports ink MoU to form partnership
17:52 Delivery of dredgers being built by Lotos for Rosmorrechflot can be postponed to 2023
17:26 Saipem awarded a new offshore E&C contract in Italy worth approximately 300 million Euro
17:06 Marubeni Corporation participates in the Blue Visby Consortium
16:54 Throughput capacity of Russia’s inland water ways to raise by 69.5 million tonnes by 2030
16:31 Port of Newcastle receives new Liebherr mobile harbour cranes
16:09 Maersk CEO says US economy to outperform Europe on consumption - Bloomberg
16:05 Length of Russia’s inland water ways to be cut by 1,000 km from 2023
15:03 MPA completes its investigations into bunker fuel contamination in Singapore port
14:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
14:13 Tallink Grupp reports highest number of passengers carried in a month in nearly three years
13:38 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch in 7M’22 fell by 4.1% to 58 million tonnes
13:13 TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair join forces to bid for Mediterranean tender
12:11 The Port of Mackay has celebrated a new trade record for 2021/22
11:56 Electrification of the Port of Helsinki’s vehicle fleet continues
11:20 Keppel O&M partners M1 to implement Southeast Asia’s first maritime 5G AR/VR smart glasses solution
11:05 KNOT's first LNG dual fuel shuttle tanker delivered
10:44 A.P. Moller - Maersk posts record results for Q2 2022
10:20 MOL starts joint study on ship fuel with National Institute for Environmental Studies
10:18 Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 4.5 million tonnes
09:57 Crude oil futures show slight decrease in expectation of OPEC+ meeting results
09:35 GTT signs a contract for its "smart shipping" solutions with Antartica21
09:16 Value of 5 year old Aframax exceeds newbuilding prices seen in early 2021 - Gibson Shipbrokers
08:49 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Aug 03

2022 August 2

18:12 G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative issued a statement about energy security and resilience
17:52 Port of Amsterdam becomes member of Round Table on Responsible Soy
17:39 Xclusiv Shipbrokers expects the rates for Black Sea routes to increase
17:22 Port of Southampton completes shore power commissioning of Sky Princess
17:06 New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia
17:05 A.P. Moller - Maersk publishes trading update for Q2 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
16:44 Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders
16:22 Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021
16:04 MOL establishes 'MOL Group anti-corruption policy'
15:45 ASCO carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in H1’22 versus 1.9 million tonnes in January-December 2021
15:23 Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West
15:04 Reygar and Cedar Marine collaborate to deliver carbon reduction for fleet operators
14:53 Petronas signs MoU with six South Korean companies to explore opportunities in CCS value chain
14:23 Ports of Singapore and Rotterdam to establish world’s longest Green and Digital Corridor
14:08 East Mining Company reports completion of main coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port at 70%
13:30 Carnival Cruise Line welcomes three million guests since July 2021 restart
13:16 NUTEP container terminal proceeds with transition to domestic software
13:02 RINA and TRUApp Energy sign a Memorandum of Understanding
12:30 The Port of Barcelona breaks the record for total traffic in the first half of the year with 36.3 million tonnes
12:15 MYCRANE adds new crane types to enter short-term rental market
11:49 ASCO and EBRD are in talks on a loan — Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy
11:27 Inchcape appointed exclusive port agents for Superyachts at Old Doha Port
11:03 GTLK delivers the second Valdai hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships
10:30 IMO welcomes first ship departure under Black Sea Grain Initiative
10:24 NYK participates in marine biofuel data collection and analysis project
09:57 Inchcape Shipping Services acquires Kennedy Hunter NV port agency in Belgium
09:48 MABUX: Sharp downward changes to prevail on Global bunker market on Aug. 02
09:29 Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established in Russia
09:12 Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a plunge yesterday

2022 August 1

18:30 The US Federal Maritime Commission represents new structure
18:07 Mitsui signs turbocharger agreement for TCT series
17:44 Expenses of Finnish companies caused by withdrawal from Russia estimated at EUR 3.5 billion — Trade Representation of RF in Finland
17:30 V.Group welcomes three new LNG dual fuel VLCC vessels
17:03 RF Government should focus on meeting domestic demand for metal products – Vladimir Putin
17:02 JAPEX and "K" Line sign MoU on a joint study for Carbon Capture Storage in Malaysia
16:40 Tanker Hafnia Rhine spilled more than 2000 gallons of fuel oil in the Mississippi river - Marine Insight