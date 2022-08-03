2022 August 3 10:18

Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2022 fell by 12% YoY to 4.5 million tonnes

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-July 2022, seaport of Azov handled 4.515 million tonnes of cargo, down 12%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 10%, year-on-year, to 3.881 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 9% to 1.867 million tonnes, imports – by 31% to 197 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 9% to 1.817 million tonnes, transit – by 22% to 634 thousand tonnes.



In the reported period, the first half of the year, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 20% to 2.694 tonnes, oil products – by 7% to 737 thousand tonnes while handling of coal rose by 27% to 810 thousand tonnes.

In January-July 2022, the port of Azov registered 1,388 arrivals and 1,388 departures versus 1,680 arrivals and 1,694 departures in January-July 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.