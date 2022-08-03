2022 August 3 09:35

GTT signs a contract for its "smart shipping" solutions with Antartica21

GTT, through its subsidiary Marorka, announces the signature of a contract with Antarctica21, the world’s leading Antarctic fly and cruise expedition operator, to equip its modern expedition vessel Magellan Explorer with GTT Digital smart shipping solutions, according to the company's release.

This contract includes the deployment of sensors, automatic data collection systems and intelligent software to manage and optimize the energy and environmental performance of the vessel. GTT Digital platform will play a key role in Antarctica21’s plan to monitor the Carbon Intensity Index (CII), reduce its vessel’s emissions, and comply with the overall EEXI regulation.

The extensive scope of this contract highlights the increasing demand for GTT Digital end-to-end solutions. It also underlines the increasing traction GTT Digital has been attaining in the highly demanding cruise segment, which is constantly searching for excellence.

Antarctica21 operates air-cruise expeditions to Antarctica. The Company was founded in 2003 by adventurers who believed there was a better way to travel to Antarctica. The Company operates small expedition vessels with a maximum of 73 guests.