2022 August 3 08:49

MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Aug 03

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined sharply on Aug. 02:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 600.74 (-19.65)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 882.95 (-29.42)

MGO - USD/MT – 1172.39 (-41.96)



As of Aug.02, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $85 (minus $138 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $103 (minus $141 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $128 (minus $182 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $48 (plus $22 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Fujairah, where the undercharge level decreased by 53 and 54 points respectively on Aug.02.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on Aug.02 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $34 (minus $25 the day before), in Singapore by plus $136 (plus $69 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $134 (plus $71 the day before), in Houston - plus $93 (plus $84 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah, where the overcharge level increased by 67 and 63 points respectively on Aug.02.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undervalued in two out of four selected ports on Aug.02: in Rotterdam – by minus $17 (minus $35 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $48 (minus $88 the day before). This fuel grade remained overvalued in Fujairah – by plus $189 (plus $146 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $91 (plus $76 the day before). MDI index for MGO also increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Singapore and Fujairah, where MDI index increased by 40 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 1-3 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 2-4 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com