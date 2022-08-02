2022 August 2 17:52

Port of Amsterdam becomes member of Round Table on Responsible Soy

Port of Amsterdam recently became a member of the Round Table on Responsible Soy (RTRS), an initiative that aims to make the soy chain more sustainable, according to the company's release.

Soy is an important agricultural cargo flow for the port of Amsterdam, but it has various sustainability challenges. RTST offers a platform to learn more about the developments in the soy chain and to actively engage with various parties within that chain.

RTRS also offers certification schemes for sustainably produced soy. This certification ensures that affiliated products meet a certain sustainability standard, including deforestation-free production.



RTRS has more than 180 (international) members, including producers, processors, traders, financial institutions and NGOs. Together, these parties are committed to the overarching mission of RTRS, which is to grow the production, trade and use of sustainable soy. From the Netherlands, Friesland Campina, IDH, Ahold Delhaize, Rabobank and Unilever, among others, are affiliated with this initiative. Port of Amsterdam is the first port in the Netherlands to become a member of RTRS.