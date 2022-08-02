2022 August 2 17:22

Port of Southampton completes shore power commissioning of Sky Princess

ABP’s Port of Southampton has announced that Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess is the latest cruise ship to be commissioned for shore power at the port.

Accommodating 3660 guests and 1346 crew, Sky Princess was built in October 2019 and is running a number of European itineraries from Southampton throughout the year. She was commissioned for shore power at Mayflower Cruise Terminal and will now be able to plug in for zero emissions at berth. Shore power is also available at the port’s Horizon Cruise Terminal.



Sky Princess is the sixth cruise ship to be commissioned since the Port of Southampton’s shore power facility went live in Spring 2022. She joins AIDAcosma, Queen Mary 2, AIDAprima, Celebrity Beyond and AIDAsol. The port is welcoming more cruise ships for commissioning this summer.