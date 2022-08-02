2022 August 2 16:22

Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021

Annual result of 2022 is expected to reach 2.6 million tonnes

In January-July 2022, ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line carried over 1.1 million tonnes of cargo including 14,364 railway cars, 6,833 ro-ro equipment, 656 loaded containers and 921 passengers, according to the dedicated Telegram channel “Ferry service. Baltiysk - Ust-Luga. Feeder Shipping of Containers”. Throughout the entire year of 2021, the ferry complex handled over 1.2 million tonnes of cargo.

The ferries are currently 100% loaded and make up to 6 calls at Baltiysk per month. With the current load to continue, the annual result of 2022 can be as high as about 2.6 million tonnes with the turnover of railway cars to reach 30,000 units, says the statement.

The following railway ferries operate on the line: Baltiysk, Ambal, Marshal Rokossovsky and Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major. In the reported period, three railway ferries made 177 voyages, Ursa Major – 31 voyages.

Besides, Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory and ships of STK design (STK-1004, STK-1019 and STK-1023) of Algoritm Group’s shipping company Udalenny Morskoy Terminal (UMT LLC) operate on the line between Saint-Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

