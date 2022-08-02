ASCO carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in H1’22 versus 1.9 million tonnes in January-December 2021

2022 August 2 15:45

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) announced its cargo transportation results for the first six months of 2022.

In the reported period, ASCO transported 1.6 million tonnes of cargo with its tankers (in January-December 2021 – 1.9 million tonnes).

The number of railway cars transported by ferries and Ro-Pax vessels totaled 18,428 (30,466 units in January-December 202), and the number of vehicles - 17,618 (30,893 units in January- December 2021).

Multipurpose dry cargo vessels of ASCO transported 564 thousand tonnes of cargo over the past six months (1.04 million tonnes in January- December 2021).

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company was established by merging the country’s two largest fleets – the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic on October 22, 2013. Apart from transport fleet, the company’s assets include special ships and ship repair yards.