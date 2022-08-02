2022 August 2 15:04

Reygar and Cedar Marine collaborate to deliver carbon reduction for fleet operators

Maritime remote monitoring business, Reygar, and carbon reduction and sustainability specialist, Cedar Marine, have partnered to provide an integrated service for monitoring and reducing fuel, energy use and carbon emissions, across vessels and business operations of firms in the marine industry, according to the company's release.

The integrated subscription service utilises measured fuel consumption and emissions data from Reygar’s industry leading BareFLEET remote monitoring product, in combination with additional information gathered by Cedar Marine on other aspects of a customer’s operations, for a holistic and encompassing overview of the business-wide carbon emissions profile. This provides the customer with a comprehensive and accurate picture of their energy and fuel use and emissions based largely on measured data, providing a full and accurate picture of carbon liabilities across operations.

Cedar Marine specialises in assessing the complete energy, fuel and emissions impact of a customer’s entire business operations. The company’s Carbon Management Plan allows the customer to establish benchmarks, continuously assess their performance, and demonstrate improvements over time. Included in the service, and drawing on the naval architecture experience of its founding team, Cedar Marine provides insight into specific measures a customer can take to reduce their fuel/energy costs and emissions, based on the measured vessel performance data supplied by BareFLEET in line with architectural and operational characteristics for each vessel in the customer’s fleet. Such an approach marries big data with human experience and insight, offering customers actionable choices with quantified benefits based on solid and directly relevant data, to improve their performance.

Established in 2012, Reygar provides fully integrated remote monitoring and fleet reporting systems to the marine industry. BareFLEET is a pioneering fleet monitoring platform that offers an unparalleled level of insight into all aspects of fleet performance and health.

Developed to help maximise the operational effectiveness of fleets, BareFLEET automatically gathers a comprehensive set of engine, navigational, vibration, motion and health data, including fuel efficiency, CO2 emissions, vertical heave motion, tower impact and push-on force, plus indications of motion sickness.

Cedar Marine is a facilitator of long-term maritime sustainability for owners, managers, and operators across commercial marine markets. It empowers maritime companies to improve the sustainability of their businesses, assets, partnerships, and environmental performance through bespoke commercial and technical consultancy services. The company has extensive experience within the sub 500GT vessel market, including Classification and Statutory requirements, vessel new building, project management, commissioning, refit, damage, modification, and repair. With an emphasis on sustainability, Cedar Marine is the perfect partner to provide technical and commercial support to owners, managers, and operators.