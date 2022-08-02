2022 August 2 14:08

East Mining Company reports completion of main coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port at 70%

Image source:East Mining Company

East Mining Company (EMCO) says it has completed preparation works along the entire main coal conveyor linking the Solntsevsky coal mining site with the coal port of Shakhtersk on the Sakhalin peninsula. The company has commenced installation of the conveyor and assembled 70% of metal structures.

The facility will be 23 kilometers long and will have a capacity of 4,000 tonnes of coal per hour. It construction has been acknowledged as the priority project in the Sakhalin Region. It is to decrease the load on highways and contribute to decarbonization of the Sakhalin Region’s economy. The project is being implemented in the framework of the Free Port of Vladivostok.

According to EMCO, the creation of the main transport system integrates several projects: construction of a conveyor, reconstruction of a port, construction of a new automated storage facility, two electric power substations and an intermediate storage facility. “Construction of all segments of the transport system is underway,” said Aleksey Tkachenko, Director of EMCO Transport System.

East Mining Company (EMCO) is a coal producer in the Sakhalin Region. It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of brown coal. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in the Magadan region of more than 100 million tons. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky Coal Mine LLC and Coal Seaport Shakhtersk LLC. The latter has the status of a free port.

The port of Shakhtersk is one of the Russia’s ten largest dry bulk cargo ports. It is the basic shipment port of East Mining Company.

Related links:

East Mining Company commences assembling high-rise structures of coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port >>>>

Photos provided by East Mining Company