2022 August 2 13:16

NUTEP container terminal proceeds with transition to domestic software

NUTEP container terminal (part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of the Delo Group),, in difficult foreign-policy and economic situation carries out activities to improve a number of adaptive solutions on the basis of software developed by domestic partner companies. The aim of this process is the reduction of the critical dependence on foreign technology, according to Delo Group.

One of the key factors is the improvement and refinement of russified functional workstations (radio terminals) on the Android platform for portable pads of personnel on the berth, road and railway freight handling fronts. This software is used by RTG operators, stackers, tallymen and other employees for whose primary and particularly important function is the continuous monitoring of production processes. The requests of users were considered as carefully as possible during the development of this software.

In view of reducing the time for customs control of the containers, a program was developed and implemented and allowed to change the technology of their pre-weighing. The entire procedure used to be carried out manually by a customs inspector. Everything is now done digitally and automatically, including filing, recording contravention, locking/unlocking containers and fixing equipment weight.

Options have been finalized and put into operation so the terminal customers can receive a weighing report from the web portal without having to contact representatives of the vessel's line services.

In addition, line agents can automatically receive digital information about work at NUTEP container terminal berths based on decisions made about moorings - the outlook for berthing, the order and duration of work with vessels, and compliance with berth windows. Solutions have been implemented for border control officers to automatically notify the terminal's customers of the decision on containerized cargo in terms of identifying risks and subsequent referrals for inspection.

Commenting on the development and implementation of the software, Yury Matvienko, the CEO of NUTEP container terminal, said: “On the one hand, we have been following the course of digitalization of all production processes for a very long time. This is not just a trend, but an immediate necessity. Automation of procedures and their digitization allows not only speeding up the processing of cargo traffic, but also avoiding problems of the human factor. On the other hand, in the current difficult conditions it is very important to develop and improve own solutions on the basis of software developed by domestic companies. This will be a guarantee of independence from foreign providers, helping to avoid failures, malfunctions and blockages of critical equipment. In that way, we will still provide a safe, responsive and high-quality service to our customers.”

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.