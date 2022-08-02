2022 August 2 16:04

MOL establishes 'MOL Group anti-corruption policy'

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced the establishment of a group-wide policy to prevent corrupt practices such as bribery, according to the company's release.

With fair trade becoming a more important factor in international society and the increasing globalization of corporate activities, the need to strengthen and build awareness of anti-corruption measures is growing.

Considering these circumstances, the MOL Group sets "fair trade/anti-bribery" as one of initiatives in the Sustainability Issues (Materiality) - "Governance and compliance to support businesses" - as the group aims for thorough compliance.

The establishment of the new policy demonstrates to various stakeholders that the MOL Group is committed to preventing corruption and represents a further step toward management based on a strong sense of values and a code of conduct concerning compliance.

MOL pledges comprehensive efforts to prevent corruption through the new policy, as well as compliance with existing internal rules.