2022 August 2 13:02

RINA and TRUApp Energy sign a Memorandum of Understanding

RINA and TRUApp Energy sign a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the digital maturity of field operations in energy industry, both in the USA and abroad, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed on 16th November 2021 by RINA Head of US Cluster Administration Richard Schneider and the VP. Industry Solutions TRUApp Michael d’Iorio.

The scope of this Memorandum of Understanding is to co-operate, join forces and skills to provide qualified services through specialized personnel to any potential client.

Over two years ago TRUApp Energy began working with RINA in support of a mutual, global O&G supermajor in to elevate the efficiency, safety, and cost structure of their field operations.

Within this collaboration, TRUApp provides the CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) software, hardware configuration, remote and on-site assistance, and the massive population of CMMS; while RINA complements TRUApp by applying its recognized know-how and experience in the field of Asset Integrity Management System.



