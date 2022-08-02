2022 August 2 12:15

MYCRANE adds new crane types to enter short-term rental market

MYCRANE, the Dubai-based digital disruptor for the cranes and construction space, has added four new types of lifting device to its innovative online crane rental platform.



The introduction of boom trucks, hydraulic gantry systems, mini cranes and aerial platforms to the site marks the company’s entry into the short-term rental market and will see MYCRANE provide business-to-consumer (B2C) service for the first time.



According to MYCRANE founder and CEO Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at Global Engineering and heavy lift specialist Mammoet, the latest additions to the free-to-use platform are aligned with the company’s strategic plan.



The service is already operational in a number of key global markets, including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.



In those countries, franchise holders are responsible for registering local crane rental companies on the platform, then marketing it to a diverse customer base including construction companies, freight forwarders, oil and gas and other energy clients.



Other MYCRANE services include a free Selector tool to help identify the right crane, advice for engineering, project management and support, and a Marketplace where equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts, auxiliaries and industry vacancies can be posted.



The MYCRANE platform simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests. Boom trucks, crane manipulators/ crane arm, man lifts, mini cranes, cherry pickers, aerial platforms and hydraulic gantry systems are also available.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 100kg and 750 tonnes.





