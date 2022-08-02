2022 August 2 11:03

GTLK delivers the second Valdai hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships

The ship is intended for passenger transportation and voyages on the Volga river

On 1 August 2022, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) delivered yet another Valdai hydrofoil, a high-speed passenger ship intended for passenger transportation and voyages on the Volga river, according to the company’s statement on its Telegram channel.

It is the second hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships being built by Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau under the programme with the state financing.

The ship can accommodate 45 passengers. Its hull is made of aluminium alloy and composite materials.

In the navigation season of 2022, Valdai hydrofoils are expected to transport about 40,000 passengers.

