2022 August 2 10:30

IMO welcomes first ship departure under Black Sea Grain Initiative

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has welcomed the departure from Odesa of the first commercial ship to leave the port under the United Nations supported Black Sea Grain Initiative to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for the safe passage of ships from Ukraine, according to IMO's release.

The M/V Razoni is the first commercial ship to leave Ukraine’s port of Odesa since 26 February 2022. The ship is bound for the port of Tripoli, Lebanon, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tonnes of corn.



