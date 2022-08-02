2022 August 2 09:57

Inchcape Shipping Services acquires Kennedy Hunter NV port agency in Belgium

Inchcape Shipping Services Holdings Limited (Inchcape) registered in England has signed an agreement to acquire Kennedy Hunter NV in Belgium from Conti-Lines Group (formerly Conti7), according to the company's release.

The 100% acquisition of Kennedy Hunter NV delivers Inchcape’s strategic ambition to grow in the Northern European market and will greatly increase its coverage and expertise in Belgium, with particular focus on Dry Bulk, Car Carrier/RoRo handling and cargo brokerage.

With 175 years of service to the international shipping industry and 240 offices in 60 countries, comprising a team of over 2,800 professional and committed staff, Inchcape is one of the largest and oldest maritime service providers in the world.

Inchcape Belgium provides a diverse range of maritime services including port agency, husbandry, crew logistics services, ship chandelling, bunker fuel supply arrangement, liner agency, logistics services to oil and gas, construction, dredging, cable-laying, cruise tourism and other sectors, military support services and maritime consultancy.



