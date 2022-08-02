2022 August 2 09:29

Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established in Russia

The new body will be founded by Rosatom

The Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established in Russia. An order to form a new body has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the press center of RF Government. It will help centralize the authorities on management of ship traffic in the Northern Sea Route waters and enhance safety of shipping there.



The Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established as a federal state budgetary institution. The new body will be founded by Rosatom.

“It is a reliable marine route highly demanded by the business and of course by the Arctic and the Far East residents. The head of the state used to emphasize the importance of uninterrupted supply of everything necessary for the residents and the companies in those regions,” said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin according to Telegram channel of RF Government.



The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European part of Russia and the Far East. It can be used as an alternative for delivery of Russian goods to other countries and imports of goods to the country.

The NSR development plan through 2035 foresees modernization and expansion of the trunk infrastructure. The financing of the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) through 2035 may total around 2 trillion rubles ($34.3 bln) with private investors expected to inject around 15.6 trillion rubles in the development of investment projects forming the cargo base of the Northern Sea Route by 2035, which will ensure an increase in gross product by 28.5 trillion rubles and tax revenues in the amount of 16.3 trillion rubles at all levels of the budget system of the Russian Federation.

