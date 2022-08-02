-
2022 August 2 09:12
Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a plunge yesterday
Oil prices fell by 0.95%-1.13%
On 2 August 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.13% lower at $98.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.95% to $93.00 a barrel.
Global oil prices continue decreasing this morning after a plunge yesterday. The decrease accelerated in the evening on August 1, investors are evaluating data on increase of production in Libya.
