2022 August 2 09:12

Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a plunge yesterday

Oil prices fell by 0.95%-1.13%

On 2 August 2022, 08:46 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.13% lower at $98.91 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery fell by 0.95% to $93.00 a barrel.

Global oil prices continue decreasing this morning after a plunge yesterday. The decrease accelerated in the evening on August 1, investors are evaluating data on increase of production in Libya.