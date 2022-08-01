2022 August 1 17:30

V.Group welcomes three new LNG dual fuel VLCC vessels

V.Group will be providing full technical management of the three LNG dual-fuel new build vessels that are currently under construction in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and will be joining V.Group’s fleet management in Q1 2023, according to the company's release.



In addition to their emission reducing natural gas-powered engines, the ships also feature optimized hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts and rudder bulbs to further improve vessel efficiency. Upon delivery, the three vessels will be employed on long term time charters to Shell.



Recently, V.Group reinforced its commitment to decarbonisation of the shipping industry by launching a dedicated ‘Sustainability & Decarbonization’ department and entering a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.