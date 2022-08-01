2022 August 1 17:03

RF Government should focus on meeting domestic demand for metal products – Vladimir Putin

The domestic demand should be particularly based on implementation of large infrastructure development programmes

The sectoral companies, the Government and the regional heads should focus on meeting domestic demand for metal products, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on the development of the metallurgical complex, according to the transcript published on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to the President, that is not only about stable supplies of these goods to our market but also about increasing these supplies, about growing demand, primarily due to the increase in the volume of construction of housing, industrial and commercial facilities, and because of the implementation of large infrastructure development programmes: railways, bridges and overpasses, as well as other capital facilities.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia would always be a reliable and responsible supplier of metallurgical products to foreign customers and partners regardless of any current political troubles. “We will also be reliable partners to those who are looking for beneficial, predictable business cooperation, but we will not act against our own best interests in relations with those who have adopted an openly unfriendly stance towards us. This applies not only to the metal market, but also to our other exports,” said the President.

He also reminded about the instructions given at the meeting in April to adopt the Strategy for the Development of Russian Metallurgy until 2030. “Back then, the Government and businesses were also instructed to clarify the export areas of Russian metallurgy in order to redirect commodity flows towards dynamically growing markets,” he said.

