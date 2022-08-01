2022 August 1 16:31

Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded its plan by 5%

The target of cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is 80 million tonnes by 2024

In the first half of 2022, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded its plan by 5%, press center of RF Government cites Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. In 2021, NSR cargo traffic totaled 35 million tonnes, 2 million tonnes above plan (6%).

According to Alexander Novak, transit transportation on the Northern Sea Route has tripled over two years, the number of voyages has doubled – to 1,627. The target of cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is 80 million tonnes by 2024. Total GDP growth driven by the project implementation will make about RUB trillion by 2030. It is primarily due to implementation of projects on construction of LNG plants by Novatek, oil production projects of Rosneft and Gazprom Neft as well as implementation of the Baimsky MPC project in Chukotka.

The fleet has been expanded with two nuclear-powered icebreakers, the Arktika and the Sibir. Four more ships are under construction: three at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard in Saint-Petersburg and one at Zvezda shipyard in the Primorsky Territory. The first one is to be delivered in the end of 2022, the others – in 2024, 2026 and 2027 accordingly.

“Taking into account the coming writing off of three icebreakers with exhausted life span in the near time, the construction of six icebreakers is planned by 2030. Four of them are to be financed by off-budget sources with two nuclear-powered icebreakers and a recharging ship to be financed by the budget,” said Alexander Novak.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East.

According to earlier statements, the financing of the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) through 2035 may total around 2 trillion rubles ($34.3 bln) with private investors expected to inject around 15.6 trillion rubles in the development of investment projects forming the cargo base of the Northern Sea Route by 2035, which will ensure an increase in gross product by 28.5 trillion rubles and tax revenues in the amount of 16.3 trillion rubles at all levels of the budget system of the Russian Federation.

Related links:

Rosatom to launch regular transit line on Northern Sea Route from 2025 >>>>

NSR cargo traffic to exceed 200 million tonnes by 2030 – Yury Trutnev >>>>

NSR cargo traffic expected to surge five-fold over coming five years - Aleksey Chekunkov >>>>