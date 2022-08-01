2022 August 1 15:12

Largest сontainer ship in the world delivered to ABS class

The EVER ALOT, the largest container ship in the world, with just over 24,000 teu capacity, has been delivered to ABS class, according to ABS's release.

The vessel is the latest in a series of five being built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China to ABS class. The 400-meter megamax-24 type ship will serve ports between Asia and Europe.

ABS provides support and solutions geared towards containerships, from fire-fighting and lashing to decarbonization and sustainable solutions.