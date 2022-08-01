2022 August 1 14:40

Ship carrying grain from Odesa is expected in Istanbul on August 2 - RF Defence Ministry

The Razoni, the ship loaded with Ukrainian food products which left the port of Odesa on Monday morning is expected in Istanbul on August 2, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

“The marine corridor along which the Razoni is moving is in the north-west part of the Black Sea. The coordination of the humanitarian operation on passage of the first ship with agricultural products was planned with the active participation of Russian officers, members of the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul,” says the Ministry.

IAA PortNews earlier reported that the Sierra Leone flagged ship Razoni loaded with 26,000 tonnes of corn was heading to Tripoli, Lebanon.

Disruption of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports began after Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began in February 2022. On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

