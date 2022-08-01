2022 August 1 14:33

Kim Heng and Crowley sign MoU for offshore windfarm cable laying installation projects

The Board of Directors of Kim Heng Ltd. has announced, that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adira Renewables Pte Ltd (“ADIRA”) had entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Crowley Wind Services Inc (“CROWLEY”) to co-operate in relation to offshore windfarm cable laying installation projects across the east coast of United States of America, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the MOU, it shall remain in force for a period of one year, subject to renewal by mutual agreement. Kim Heng will provide the necessary updates as and when there are material developments to the MOU and/or execution of a definitive agreement.